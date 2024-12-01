News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » McLaren suffer as Verstappen wins in Qatar

McLaren suffer as Verstappen wins in Qatar

December 01, 2024 23:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Max Verstappen

IMAGE: Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Formula One/x

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday with the battle for the constructor's title going down to next weekend's Abu Dhabi season-ender after Ferrari slashed McLaren's lead to 21 points.

 

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second with McLaren's Oscar Piastri third.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
EPL PIX: Rashford, Zirkzee fire United to victory
EPL PIX: Rashford, Zirkzee fire United to victory
'Being 29 is an advantage'
'Being 29 is an advantage'
Djokovic eager to beat Sinner, Alcaraz at Grand Slams
Djokovic eager to beat Sinner, Alcaraz at Grand Slams
'Ishan, you'll always be MI's pocket dynamo'
'Ishan, you'll always be MI's pocket dynamo'
A night of goals, thrills: Odisha FC outclass BFC
A night of goals, thrills: Odisha FC outclass BFC
Chess C'ship: Gukesh and Ding Liren battle to a draw
Chess C'ship: Gukesh and Ding Liren battle to a draw
EPL PIX: Rashford, Zirkzee fire United to victory
EPL PIX: Rashford, Zirkzee fire United to victory

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Chess C'ship: Gukesh and Ding Liren battle to a draw
Chess C'ship: Gukesh and Ding Liren battle to a draw
A night of goals, thrills: Odisha FC outclass BFC
A night of goals, thrills: Odisha FC outclass BFC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances