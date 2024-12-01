McLaren suffer as Verstappen wins in Qatar

IMAGE: Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Formula One/x
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday with the battle for the constructor's title going down to next weekend's Abu Dhabi season-ender after Ferrari slashed McLaren's lead to 21 points.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second with McLaren's Oscar Piastri third.
Source:
