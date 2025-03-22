Piastri takes first F1 pole in China after sprint second

McLaren's Lando Norris, the championship leader and winner of the season-opener in Australia, abandoned his final lap -- while Piastri improved his time -- and will start third with Red Bull's Max Verstappen fourth.

IMAGE: McLaren's Oscar Piastri celebrates after qualifying in pole position for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, on Saturday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

McLaren's Oscar Piastri seized the first proper pole position of his Formula One career at the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday with the fastest lap yet around the Shanghai International Circuit.

The Australian, a two-time race winner who previously only had sprint poles, lapped in one minute 30.641 seconds and was joined on the front row for Sunday's start by George Russell after the Mercedes driver put in a storming final effort of 1:30.723.

Ferrari filled the third row with Lewis Hamilton securing fifth, but 0.286 seconds off the pole pace after winning the earlier sprint race, and teammate Charles Leclerc sixth.

"The laps were a little bit scruffy but I'm just pumped to be on pole," said Piastri, who started on the front row in Australia but finished only ninth after spinning off.

The first Australian to take pole since Daniel Ricciardo in Mexico in 2018, and 107th pole sitter in F1 history, Piastri had finished second in the sprint and can now look forward to a much bigger points haul on Sunday.

"It's awesome to have Oscar get his first pole. He's been close, a lot of front rows, and that was a mega lap," said McLaren Chief Executive Zak Brown.

Norris congratulated Piastri on his success and was much happier with his own car after labouring to eighth in the sprint.

"We changed quite a lot on the car (after the sprint) because we were nowhere," he said, blaming himself for some mistakes.

'CAME ALIVE'

Mercedes' Russell said he had struggled to get the tyres working properly but that everything changed on the final lap.

"I did something totally different on that last lap and it all came alive, the lap was awesome," he added.

"I had a big moment at turn one but it just all came together. I was really surprised when I crossed the line, I knew it was a good lap but to be between the McLarens -- just buzzing."

French rookie Isack Hadjar qualified seventh for Racing Bulls, a strong response to his nightmare debut in Melbourne, with Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli eighth and Yuki Tsunoda ninth for Racing Bulls.

Alex Albon completed the top 10 in a Williams.

Verstappen's teammate Liam Lawson, already struggling just two races into the job, had another woeful qualifying and will start last.

"I've got to get a handle on it," said the New Zealander.

"It was a messy session and had we not dealt with traffic and stuff like that it might have been OK, but to be honest it's still not good enough.

"I just need to get on top of it. I think it's just time. Unfortunately I don't really have time."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner, asked if there was an emerging problem with a driver brought in to replace under-performing Mexican Sergio Perez and score solid points, agreed it had been a tough day for Lawson.

"We'll have a good look at it and go through it and try to give him the best car for tomorrow," he said.

Australian Jack Doohan, who collected two penalty points for a collision in the sprint, also went out at the first hurdle and will start 18th with Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly 16th.