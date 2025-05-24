HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Sports » 'McFratm' McTominay is Serie A player of the season

'McFratm' McTominay is Serie A player of the season

2 Minutes Read
May 24, 2025 04:29 IST

Napoli's Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay has been vital for Napoli, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in 34 Serie A league matches.

IMAGE: Napoli's Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay was vital for Napoli, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in 34 Serie A league matches. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

Napoli talisman and Serie A champion Scott McTominay was named Italian Serie A's player of the season on Friday.

The Scotland midfielder has been vital for Napoli, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in 34 league matches, and he started the title celebrations in Naples with a stunning bicycle kick that sealed a 2-0 win over Cagliari.

 

The 28-year-old former Manchester United player has emerged as a key member of the Napoli team after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia moved to Paris St Germain in January.

Scott McTominay

IMAGE: In Naples Scott McTominay goes by the name "McFratm" among supporters, a playful fusion of his name and "Fratm", the Neapolitan word for "my brother". Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

"The sacrifice of every single player in this group is just incredible. The people deserve it, as they’ve been behind us from day one. For me to come here and experience this, it’s just a dream," McTominay told DAZN.

In Naples he now goes by the name "McFratm" among supporters, a playful fusion of his name and "Fratm", the Neapolitan word for "my brother".

"My Italian is OK, I can understand, but speaking it takes more confidence and it’s not easy. It is much easier to do it with people who don’t speak any English. I can feel a lot of love," McTominay said, adding that he just had learned the words "festeggiamo, andiamo", meaning "let’s go celebrate".

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
