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Home  » Sports » Mboko Injury Ends Serena Williams' Queen's Club Comeback Run

Mboko Injury Ends Serena Williams' Queen's Club Comeback Run

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June 11, 2026 17:04 IST

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Tennis legend Serena Williams' much-anticipated doubles comeback at the Queen's Club WTA event faces a setback as partner Victoria Mboko withdraws due to a knee injury.

Serena Williams (left) was forced to withdraw from the Queen's Club tournament after her doubles partner Victoria Mboko (right) suffered an injury ahead of the quarter-final

IMAGE: Serena Williams (left) was forced to withdraw from the Queen's Club tournament after her doubles partner Victoria Mboko (right) suffered an injury ahead of the quarter-final. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points

  • Serena Williams' doubles comeback at Queen's Club ends in quarters due to partner Victoria Mboko's knee injury.
  • Mboko sustained the injury during a singles match, forcing her to retire and withdraw from the doubles quarter-final.
  • Williams and Mboko had successfully won their first doubles match together.
  • Serena Williams plans to continue her return to tennis in Berlin next week and may seek a wildcard for Wimbledon.

Serena Williams' comeback was put on hold on Thursday as her doubles partner Victoria Mboko withdrew from the Queen's Club WTA event with a knee injury.

Mboko's Injury Halts Doubles Run

After nearly four years away, the 44-year-old American great partnered Canadian teenager Mboko to victory against Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe in front of a sell-out crowd on Tuesday. They were scheduled to play Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Germany's Laura Siegemund in the quarter-final, but 19-year-old Mboko has been forced to withdraw after slipping painfully during her singles match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday.

 

Mboko had to retire from that match and left the court hobbling and close to tears. Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, will continue her comeback in Berlin next week and could seek a wildcard for the Wimbledon championships.

Source: REUTERS
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