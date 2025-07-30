HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mbappe takes Real Madrid's iconic No 10 shirt

Mbappe takes Real Madrid's iconic No 10 shirt

July 30, 2025 12:26 IST

Kylian Mbappe

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Kylian Mbappe will follow Real Madrid greats Ferenc Puskas, Clarence Seedorf and Luis Figo by wearing the iconic number 10 jersey after Luka Modric's departure to AC Milan, the LaLiga club said late on Tuesday.

 

The 26-year-old French forward wore the number nine shirt in his debut season after arriving from Paris St Germain on a free transfer.

He scored 44 goals in all competitions in the 2024-25 season, though failed to lift a major trophy.

Among the other elite players to wear the number 10 shirt for Real Madrid is Gheorghe Hagi, Michael Laudrop, Robinho and Mesut Ozil.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

