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Mbappe diagnosed with knee hyperextension after France's Nations League match

September 27, 2026 01:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Star forward Kylian Mbappe has been diagnosed with a left knee hyperextension after sustaining an injury during France's Nations League match, raising concerns for Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures.

Kylian Mbappe reacts on the ground injured after scoring for France during the Nations League Group A match against Turkey, at Kocaeli Stadium, Kocaeli, Turkey, September 25, 2026.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe reacts on the ground injured after scoring for France during the Nations League Group A match against Turkey, at Kocaeli Stadium, Kocaeli, Turkey, September 25, 2026. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

Key Points

  • Kylian Mbappe has been diagnosed with a hyperextension of the posterior capsule of his left knee by Real Madrid's Medical Services.
  • The injury occurred during France's 1-0 Nations League victory over Turkey, where Mbappe scored the winning goal.
  • Mbappe was substituted in the 58th minute of the match and subsequently left the national team camp.
  • He returned to Real Madrid for further assessment after the French Football Federation initially reported a 'knee tendon injury'.
  • The injury raises concerns about his availability for Real Madrid's upcoming LaLiga fixture against Villarreal on October 10.

Kylian Mbappe leaves the field after receiving medical attention.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe leaves the field after receiving medical attention. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

France forward Kylian Mbappe has suffered hyperextension of the left knee, his club Real Madrid said on Saturday.

The France captain has left the national team, having been forced to come off shortly after scoring the winner in Friday's 1-0 Nations League victory over Turkey.

 

The 27-year-old was treated after the goal and briefly returned to the pitch but went down again moments later and was unable to continue, prompting France coach Zinedine Zidane to replace him in the 58th minute of his first game in charge.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by Real Madrid's Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a hyperextension of the posterior capsule of his left knee," read the statement.

The French Football Federation initially said Mbappe was suffering from a "knee tendon injury" and had returned to Madrid for further assessment.

Real next host Villarreal in LaLiga on October 10.

Source: REUTERS
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