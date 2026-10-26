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Mbappe's brace earns Real Madrid crucial LaLiga win over Barcelona

October 26, 2026 04:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Kylian Mbappe's decisive brace led Real Madrid to a significant 2-1 victory over Barcelona at Camp Nou, ending the league leaders' unbeaten LaLiga run this season.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring Real Madrid's second goal during the LaLiga match against FC Barcelona, at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring Real Madrid's second goal during the LaLiga match against FC Barcelona, at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points

  • Real Madrid became the first side to beat Barcelona in LaLiga this season.
  • Kylian Mbappe scored a brace, with goals in the 41st minute and with three minutes remaining.
  • Raphinha scored Barcelona's equaliser in the 61st minute.
  • Barcelona remains atop LaLiga with 27 points, while Real Madrid is third with 24 points.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates opening the scoring for Real Madrid.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe celebrates opening the scoring for Real Madrid. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Real Madrid became the first side to beat Barcelona in LaLiga this season, defeating the league leaders 2-1 at Camp Nou with a brace from Kylian Mbappe.

The deadlock was broken in the 41st minute when Mbappe deflected Gerard Martin's clearance into the net from close range.

 

Mbappe's Decisive Goals

Raphinha celebrates scoring for Barcelona.

IMAGE: Raphinha celebrates scoring for Barcelona. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

In the 61st minute, a quick corner from Barcelona allowed Pedri to find Raphinha in space in the box. Andriy Lunin could not stop his shot from finding the corner.

With three minutes remaining, Eduardo Camavinga broke in behind the Barcelona defence and laid the ball across for Mbappe to score his second into an open goal.

Barcelona remain atop LaLiga with 27 points from 10 games, one ahead of Atletico Madrid in second place.

Third-place Real Madrid are on 24 points.

Source: REUTERS
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