Mbappe back with France for Nations League quarter-final vs Croatia

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe will lead France for the first time since last September in the Nations League quarter-finals against Croatia next Thursday. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Kylian Mbappe has been called up to the France squad for the first time since last September to face Croatia in the Nations League quarter-finals, coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old striker, who has 86 caps, was not included in the squad for their Nations League fixtures in October and November after signing with Real Madrid in July.

"I've discussed with him. I can confirm what I told you a few weeks ago, he will be our captain," Deschamps told a press conference.

France will play the first leg in Split next Thursday, with the return at the Stade de France on March 23.