HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Mbappe back with France for Nations League quarter-final vs Croatia

Mbappe back with France for Nations League quarter-final vs Croatia

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 14, 2025 04:53 IST

x

Kylian Mbappe will lead France for the first time since last September in the Nations League quarter-finals against Croatia next Thursday.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe will lead France for the first time since last September in the Nations League quarter-finals against Croatia next Thursday. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Kylian Mbappe has been called up to the France squad for the first time since last September to face Croatia in the Nations League quarter-finals, coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old striker, who has 86 caps, was not included in the squad for their Nations League fixtures in October and November after signing with Real Madrid in July.

 

"I've discussed with him. I can confirm what I told you a few weeks ago, he will be our captain," Deschamps told a press conference.

France will play the first leg in Split next Thursday, with the return at the Stade de France on March 23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Fernandes 'tricks' as United, Spurs make Europa QF
PIX: Fernandes 'tricks' as United, Spurs make Europa QF
All England: Lakshya shocks No 2, Sat-Chi heartbreak
All England: Lakshya shocks No 2, Sat-Chi heartbreak
Anurag Thakur 'ineligible' for BFI's poll process
Anurag Thakur 'ineligible' for BFI's poll process
UEFA to discuss rule that disallowed Alvarez penalty
UEFA to discuss rule that disallowed Alvarez penalty
Special Olympics Winter Games: India's haul swells
Special Olympics Winter Games: India's haul swells

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

VIDEOS

People perform 'Holika Dahan' in Gandhinagar1:30

People perform 'Holika Dahan' in Gandhinagar

Aamir Khan celebrates 60th birthday with media3:23

Aamir Khan celebrates 60th birthday with media

BSF jawans take part in Holika Dahan in Amritsar1:19

BSF jawans take part in Holika Dahan in Amritsar

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD