Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched a thrilling and chaotic victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, navigating 35 lead changes and a late crash involving Mercedes rival George Russell, while McLaren secured a double podium finish.

IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Saturday. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Key Points Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix, marking his third victory in four years at the circuit.

The race was highly chaotic, featuring 35 lead changes over 50 laps and intense slipstreaming battles.

McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured second and third places, respectively.

Mercedes' George Russell crashed late in the race, finishing ninth, while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc received penalties for collisions.

Verstappen's win extends his lead in the overall standings, while Mercedes has already clinched both constructor and driver titles with Kimi Antonelli.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a crazy, slipstreaming Las Vegas Grand Prix for the third time in four years on Saturday, while Mercedes rival George Russell hit the barriers late on and finished ninth. In a race of 35 lead changes over 50 laps, and drivers nose-to-tail under the floodlights in a non-stop battle with track advantage swinging back and forth like a yo-yo, McLaren's 2025 champion Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri finished second and third behind the polesitter.

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc collided again, with both collecting 10-second penalties for separate incidents and finishing seventh and 10th respectively.

Team boss Fred Vasseur left "more than upset" and called it unacceptable.

"That was crazy. Really, really surreal and something I've never seen before in Formula One myself," said Verstappen, who beat Norris by 0.639 seconds and did not try to hide his satisfaction at Russell's misfortune.

"It was a crazy amount of fighting and the slipstream was so big that it was just impossible to drive off and it was just crazy how many people were just following."

Mercedes' Dominance and Driver Standings

IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads at the start of the race. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Mercedes have already won both titles, with 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli becoming the youngest ever Formula One world champion this month, while Verstappen and Russell started the weekend scrapping to end the season as overall runner-up and clashing on track in practice and verbally afterwards.

Verstappen's fourth win in six races sent him 37 points clear of Ferrari's Hamilton, with Russell, who started on the front row, dropping to fourth overall and now level with Norris. Antonelli was fourth with Alpine's Pierre Gasly fifth and teammate Franco Colapinto sixth. Carlos Sainz was eighth for Williams, from 20th on the grid in the Spaniard's 250th race.

"I think that must have been the most chaotic race ever in the history of Formula One," said Norris, whose team had both cars disqualified last year after a race he had started on pole.

"I didn't know what was happening half the time. I didn't know if I was going to have the best race and have a chance to win or end up last. It had everything this race." Piastri, who started 17th, could only agree.

"They say Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and that was pretty entertaining to be a part of," said the Australian, who was driven to the podium along with Verstappen and Norris in a limo with Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves at the wheel and fireworks lighting up the sky.

"It was pretty random. You would pass someone on one straight super easy, then the next straight you would struggle and then with someone else it would be different strengths and weaknesses."

Race Incidents and Penalties

IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Verstappen had started cleanly, with Russell slotting in behind and Red Bull's Isack Hadjar passing Norris for third, but pulling away proved impossible. Russell overtook Verstappen on lap two but the four-time champion quickly seized back the lead and that set the tone for the rest of the night with Hadjar, Norris and Hamilton also briefly out in front. Hamilton was handed a 10-second penalty for going off and gaining an advantage in passing Norris for seventh place on lap 12, with the seven-time champion unable to hand back the place.

Hamilton served the penalty, dropping to 14th, after staying out while others pitted when the safety car was deployed on lap 19 following a collision between Brazilian rookie Rafael Camara and Mexican veteran Sergio Perez for the US-owned teams Haas and Cadillac respectively.

Hadjar plunged down the field when his front wing broke on lap 26, without any other car seemingly involved, and finished 14th in a setback for Red Bull's battle with McLaren for third in the constructors' standings with two races remaining. Hamilton was then tipped into a spin by Leclerc, who was penalised, and Russell crashed on lap 48.

"Hah, hah. Well done. My God," exclaimed Verstappen over team radio at Russell's plight. Williams' Alex Albon did not start after his car's brakes overheated before the start while Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson suffered a leaky fuel tank and started from the pitlane.