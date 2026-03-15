Max Verstappen slams 'joke' Formula One after Chinese Grand Prix retirement

'Maybe some fans like it, but they ​don't understand racing.'

IMAGE: 71-time race winner Max Verstappen has struggled to adapt to F1's new engine formula. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Key Points Max Verstappen continued to express his displeasure with the new F1 engine rules.

Verstappen was forced to retire his Red Bull car in the middle of the Chinese Grand Prix due to a cooling issue.

Terming the new regulations a "joke", Verstappen warned they could ultimately destroy the sport.

Four-times world champion Max Verstappen blasted Formula One's new era as a 'joke' on Sunday after retiring from the Chinese Grand Prix with a power ​unit problem.

The Red Bull driver, no fan of the new engine with its ‌increased electrical element and need to manage energy deployment, slowed and limped back to the pits on lap 46.

He was not classified in a race of 15 finishers.

"It's not about being upset at where ​I am, because I'm actually fighting even more now," the Dutchman told reporters. "I ​would say the same if I was winning races, because I care ⁠about the racing product.

"For me, it's a joke," he continued, calling the new rules "fundamentally ​flawed."

The 71-times race winner has spent more time this season scrapping for meagre points than ​he has been used to.

He fought his way through the pack from 20th on the grid following a crash in qualifying at last weekend's Australian Grand Prix, and dropped from eighth to 14th in ​Saturday's sprint race in China before finishing ninth and out of the points.

Mercedes' Wolff begs to differ

Not everyone shares ​Verstappen's opinion, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff praising the racing between his two drivers and the Ferraris ‌of ⁠Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The Ferrari drivers were also effusive about the battle between them in a race that ultimately saw Kimi Antonelli secure his maiden F1 win for Mercedes.

"Sometimes we are nostalgic about the good old years, but I think the product is good ​in itself," Austrian Wolff ​told reporters after ⁠the race.

"The vast majority, through all demographics, like the sport at the moment," he added.

"Max is really in a horror show. I'm ​sure for someone like Max, who is a full attack guy, ​it's difficult to ⁠cope and digest."

Verstappen said he hoped Formula One would not prioritise reaching new fans and growing the sport's appeal by making overtaking easier at the expense of conventional racing.

"I hope they ⁠don't ​think like that, because it will eventually ruin the ​sport. It will come and bite them back in the ass," he said.

"Maybe some fans like it, but they ​don't understand racing."