Max Verstappen Hints at Shock F1 Retirement Amid Growing Frustration

Max Verstappen says he is considering F1 retirement after a frustrating start to the season, saying all options are open despite his Red Bull contract till 2028.

IMAGE: Max Verstappen finished eighth at the Japanese GP, continuing difficult start to season. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Max Verstappen said his current unhappiness has left all options on the table, including retirement once the current Formula 1 season ends.

Key Points Max Verstappen hints at possible retirement after current F1 season.

Four-time world champion unhappy with recent technical changes in F1 cars.

Criticises new engine regulations (50-50 electric and combustion split).

A winner of 71 career F1 races, which trails only Lewis Hamilton (105) and Michael Schumacher (91) all time, Verstappen finished eighth at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The four-time F1 drivers' champion from 2021 to 2024 for Red Bull relinquished his seat at the top of the sport when McLaren's Lando Norris won the title last season.

Worst finish of the season

Verstappen, 29, has bemoaned recent technical changes to F1 cars and reiterated his disappointment Sunday, according to the BBC. New F1 engines now have a 50-50 split between electrical power and fuel combustion.

On the record as critical of the changes, the Dutch driver was asked if there was a chance he would walk away from his Red Bull contract that runs through the 2028 season.

"That's what I'm saying," said Verstappen, who finished sixth in the season-opening race at Australia, did not finish at China and had his worst finish of the season Sunday.

Verstappen suggests desire to spend more time with family if enjoyment fades

With races at Bahrain and Saudi Arabia canceled this season because of conflict in the Middle East, the F1 schedule now heads into a one-month pause and will return May 3 at Miami. It is widely believed that Verstappen will weigh his future before racing resumes, while expecting to finish out the season regardless of what he decides.

"Privately I'm very happy," Verstappen said, according to the BBC. "You also wait for 24 races. This (season) it's 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you're not enjoying your sport?"

Verstappen is not only struggling in races, he failed to emerge from the second stage of pole qualifying Saturday when only the best 10 lap times move on to the third and final stage.