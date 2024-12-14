News
Home  » Sports » Max Verstappen collects his F1 trophy in Rwanda

Max Verstappen collects his F1 trophy in Rwanda

December 14, 2024 16:09 IST
Red Bull's Max Verstappen

IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen collects his Formula One champion's trophy from Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Photograph: President Paul Kagame/Instagram

wandan President Paul Kagame joined Max Verstappen on stage when the Red Bull driver collected the Formula One champion's trophy for the fourth year in a row at an awards ceremony held in Africa for the first time on Friday.

The 27-year-old was handed the trophy by International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Mohammed Ben Sulayem alongside Kagame, who had earlier spoken of Rwanda bidding to host a race, at the gala in Kigali.

Verstappen, who is one of only six drivers to have won four or more titles since the championship started in 1950, said he was proud of his season and everyone in the team.

"It's amazing, four titles is definitely incredible. Of course I also hope it doesn't stop here. I hope we can be successful for a longer period of time," said Verstappen.

"This year the competition is very close, but then again in 2026

a lot is going to change."

McLaren won the constructors' title for the first time in 26 years, ending Red Bull's reign.

"Of course we’re not standing here as constructors’ champions. In a way, I do think we deserved a little bit more in that championship. I tried my very best and we also know a lot where we have to work on for next year," added Verstappen.

"I'm very excited about that as well because it does look like it's going to be a proper fight between a lot of teams."

The Dutch driver earlier attended a motorsports grassroots development programme with young people as an obligatory "work of public interest" as punishment for swearing at the Singapore Grand Prix in October.

 

McLaren's Lando Norris congratulated Verstappen and looked forward to stepping up the battle next year.

Verstappen's Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, whose future at Red Bull remains uncertain after a dismal season, did not attend but was voted Action of the Year winner for an overtake in China.

Brazilian F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto, who will be making his debut with Sauber in Formula One next year, was named Rookie of the Year.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
