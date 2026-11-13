Mauricio Pochettino set to take over as Manchester United manager

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly on the verge of signing a two-and-a-half-year deal to become the new manager of Manchester United, following the sacking of Michael Carrick amidst the club's dismal start to the 2026/27 Premier League season.

IMAGE: An official announcement is anticipated on Friday, with Mauricio Pochettino expected to be at Old Trafford for the Liverpool match on November 22. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points Mauricio Pochettino is expected to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal to manage Manchester United, replacing Michael Carrick.

Michael Carrick was sacked after Manchester United's poor start to the 2026/27 season, leaving them 18th in the Premier League.

Manchester United is reportedly paying a US$10 million buyout for Pochettino's contract with the USA football team.

Pochettino has prior Premier League experience, having managed Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

USA football team boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with beleaguered Manchester United. Manchester United manager Michael Carrick was sacked on Thursday after a poor start to the 2026/27 season. The team is sitting at 18th and within the relegation zone in the Premier League after just three wins across all competitions this season and just one win out of 10 games in the Premiership.

Pochettino's Arrival and Buyout

Pochettino is currently managing the USA team ahead of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final legs one and two on Saturday and Tuesday. According to The Athletic, Manchester United are set to pay a massive buyout of around US$10 million (7.4m pounds) in Pochettino's United States contract.

According to Italian sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have already appointed Pochettino as new head coach. 'Deal done and green light from US Federation as Poch has agreed all terms on Wednesday,' Romano wrote on his X handle.

Official Announcement Expected

The deal is officially not completed yet, but should everything go according to plan, the 54-year-old will put pen to paper to seal his stay with Manchester United till 2029. The Argentine has Premier League experience, having previously managed sides like Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. An official announcement is expected to be made later on Friday, with Pochettino set to arrive at Old Trafford ahead of the club's next game against Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.

Impact on USA Team and Future

Pochettino, who was roped in by the USA football team in September 2024, will leave the team after just over two years, with a round of 16 run in the FIFA World Cup 2026 co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada being a highlight. According to reports, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will replace Pochettino if his move to Old Trafford is sealed.