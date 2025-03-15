HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maturing Van Dijk eyes greatness at Liverpool

March 15, 2025 13:01 IST

'If you were to lift the two trophies, I think you have a pretty good chance to be on a nice list of captains that have achieved great things in this club.'

IMAGE: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk led his club to the League Cup title last year, scoring the winner against Chelsea. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk said winning a second League Cup trophy on Sunday against Newcastle United would give him a place among the captains who had achieved great things at the Premier League club.

The Dutch defender scored the winner in the 118th minute against Chelsea at Wembley last year, securing his first trophy as skipper.

 

The 33-year-old replaced Jordan Henderson as captain in 2023 under Jurgen Klopp and has retained the armband under new manager Arne Slot.

"If you were to lift the two trophies, I think you have a pretty good chance to be on a nice list of captains that have achieved great things in this club," Van Dijk told British media.

"That’s obviously a big dream of mine since I became the captain of the club. We’re not there, we have a lot of hard work still to do.

Van Dijk's contract expires in June but he says he has not been fazed by the uncertainty over an extension.

"I feel I am in one of the best shapes in my career and you have been seeing that," he said.

"I enjoy playing, I enjoy leading the boys out, I enjoy being there for each and every one of them and I enjoy the responsibility more than ever, maybe because I am getting older slowly. So let’s wait and see."

Liverpool hold a 15-point lead in the Premier League and will host Merseyside rivals Everton on April 2 after the international break.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
