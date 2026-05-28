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Home  » Sports » Crystal Palace down Rayo Vallecano to win Conference League title

Crystal Palace down Rayo Vallecano to win Conference League title

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May 28, 2026 09:58 IST

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Crystal Palace became the third English side in four years to lift the Conference League trophy after West Ham United and Chelsea.

Crystal Palace

IMAGE: Crystal Palace's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano at Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, on Wednesday. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Key Points

  • Crystal Palace edged Rayo Vallecano 1-0 to win their first European trophy.
  • Jean-Philippe Mateta converted from close range to score the winner for Palace in the 51st minute.
  • Palace are the third English side in four years to lift the trophy after West Ham United and Chelsea.

Crystal Palace claimed their first European trophy as Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-half goal secured a 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the final of the Conference League, in Leipzig, Germany, on Wednesday, the perfect farewell for manager Oliver Glasner.

Initially set to compete in the Europa League after their strong domestic campaign, Palace were reassigned to the third-tier Conference League due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership regulations before the tournament began.

Rather than viewing it as a setback, they embraced the competition and turned their unexpected route into a historic run that culminated in the club’s greatest night on the European stage.

They took the lead on 51 minutes through a familiar source. Adam Wharton’s shot from the edge of the box was only parried by Vallecano goalkeeper Augusto Batalla and striker Mateta knocked in the rebound from close-range.

Yeremy Pino struck both posts with a free kick shortly afterwards and Mateta brought a fine save out of Batalla as Palace pushed for a second that in the end they did not need in pursuit of a second major trophy in the club's 120-year history.

Crystal Palace

 
IMAGE: Jean-Philippe Mateta scores Crystal Palace's first goal. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Mateta Scores Winner For Palace

Palace became the third English side in four years to lift the trophy after West Ham United and Chelsea.

Wednesday's triumph ensured Glasner will leave Palace on a high having announced his departure from Selhurst Park in January following the club's FA Cup and Community Shield wins in 2025.

French forward Mateta set the tone from the outset, harrying defenders, winning long balls and leaving Rayo Vallecano’s back line chasing shadows.

Palace pressed high early, with Chadi Riad, Jaydee Canvot and Maxence Lacroix forming a disciplined three-man defence that dealt comfortably with Rayo’s direct approach. The Spanish side struggled to build from the back and were often reduced to hurried clearances.

Rayo gradually found some rhythm down the left through Pep Chavarria, and Unai Lopez flashed a shot narrowly wide from the edge of the box in the 39th minute.

Palace, however, should have gone ahead before the break when Wharton picked out Tyrick Mitchell, whose close-range header drifted wide.

The first half ended without a shot on target, but Palace returned with greater urgency and broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart.

Wharton unleashed a powerful effort from distance that goalkeeper Batalla could only parry into danger, and Mateta reacted quickest to convert from close range.

Crystal Palace

 
IMAGE: Manager Oliver Glasner will leave Crystal Palace on a high having announced his departure from Selhurst Park in January. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Glasner Hails Spectacular Wharton

Rayo pressed for an equaliser, with Jorge de Frutos going close in the 68th minute, but Palace held firm after dropping deeper, turning Leipzig, for one night, into a home away from home.

"It was a tight, highly competitive match in which one situation decided it," Glasner told Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus.

"The key were our midfielders, Wharton and Kamada were just fantastic. We had them switching sides at a moment in the game and that created a lot of space for Wharton, who drove the ball spectacularly.

"In one of those plays he created the chance that ended up with our goal and in a final those plays can decide a title. I’m glad that it went our way."

For lowly Rayo Vallecano, it was a heartbreaking night as they were also bidding for their first European trophy.

 

Their fans refused to leave the stands and stayed for over 30 minutes after the final whistle singing in support of their tearful players.

"We need to reflect on what we’ve achieved this season. It’s been incredible," an emotional Isi Palazon said.

"They were a very good team and he have to show them respect. They didn’t do much but they were clinical with the ball. We have to accept the defeat."nical with the ball. We have to accept the defeat."

Source: REUTERS
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