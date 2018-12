Last updated on: December 14, 2018 18:17 IST

India's badminton ace Saina Nehwal tied the knot with fellow badminton player and long time partner Parupalli Kashyap in Hyderabad on Friday.

"Best match of my life ...#justmarried," Saina posted on twitter along with a picture of the newly-married couple.

The two first met when they were training under Pullela Gopichand in Hyderabad way back in 2005.