Golfing Greats Patrick Reed And Bubba Watson To Play DP World India Championship

Golf enthusiasts in India can look forward to an electrifying DP World India Championship as Masters champions Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson are set to make their highly anticipated debut alongside a stellar lineup of global golf stars.
Key Points
- Masters champions Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson will debut at the DP World India Championship in October.
- The tournament at Delhi Golf Club will feature a star-studded field including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Justin Rose.
- Indian golf stars Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri are also set to compete, aiming for home support.
- Patrick Reed, current Race to Dubai leader, seeks his third win of the season in Delhi.
- Bubba Watson expressed excitement about playing in a new event and experiencing passionate Indian golf fans.
Global Golfing Talent Converges In DelhiMajor winners Shane Lowry and Justin Rose, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and Ryder star Viktor Hovland will all return for the DP World India Championship, while DP World Tour and PGA TOUR winner Min Woo Lee will make his debut. Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri are among the Indian stars aiming to delight the home fans.
Reed And Watson Express Excitement
Two-time Masters winner Watson, who claimed the Green Jacket in 2012 and 2014, will also arrive at Delhi Golf Club for the first time in October. The left-hander, who boasts 15 career victories, said: "It's always fun to play in new events and this is one that I was happy to be able to add to my schedule. I've heard that Delhi Golf Club is a great test, and golf fans in India are very passionate, so I'm looking forward to the week."
It will be eighth of nine events in the Back 9 phase of the Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.