Home  » Sports » 'Massive loss for chess': American GM Naroditsky Passes Into The Ages

'Massive loss for chess': American GM Naroditsky Passes Into The Ages

October 21, 2025 08:16 IST

Daniel Naroditsky

IMAGE: Daniel Naroditsky, born in California in 1995, was one of the United States' most recognisable chess figures. Photograph: FIDE/X

American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky has died unexpectedly at the age of 29, his family said in a statement released by his club, the Charlotte Chess Center, on Monday.

"It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky," the family said. "Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community."

No

cause of death was given.

Naroditsky, born in California in 1995, was one of the United States' most recognisable chess figures. A former World youth champion, he became a grandmaster in 2013.

In addition to competing, finishing ninth in the blitz World championship last year, he was widely known as a popular commentator, writer and online educator. Naroditsky streamed regularly on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

 

Tributes poured in from across the chess world, with players and fans praising his teaching skills and friendly personality.

"I'm devastated. This is a massive loss for the world of chess," American world number two Hikaru Nakamura said. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
