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Home  » Sports » Dean Mascarenhas Secures Seventh On WRC3 Debut

Dean Mascarenhas Secures Seventh On WRC3 Debut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 27, 2026 13:56 IST

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Indian rally driver Dean Mascarenhas and co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah achieved a commendable seventh-place finish in their WRC3 debut at the challenging Rally Islas Canarias.

Key Points

  • Dean Mascarenhas and Gagan Karumbaiah finished seventh in their WRC3 class debut.
  • The Indian pair drove a Ford Fiesta Rally 3 prepared by PH Sport.
  • Mascarenhas and Karumbaiah finished 48th overall in the rally.
  • The team focused on learning and regrouping after overcoming initial brake issues.

Indian rally driver Dean Mascarenhas and co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah finished seven on their WRC3 class debut at the Rally Islas Canarias here.

Mascarenhas' WRC3 Debut Performance

Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally 3 prepared by PH Sport, the Indian pair finished overall 48th and seventh in their WRC3 class.

 

"We overcame brake issues and settled down, and on Saturday the focus has been on regrouping and learning as much as possible from every kilometre. Every stage taught us something new," Mascarenhas said in a release.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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