Dean Mascarenhas Secures Seventh On WRC3 Debut

Indian rally driver Dean Mascarenhas and co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah achieved a commendable seventh-place finish in their WRC3 debut at the challenging Rally Islas Canarias.

Key Points Dean Mascarenhas and Gagan Karumbaiah finished seventh in their WRC3 class debut.

The Indian pair drove a Ford Fiesta Rally 3 prepared by PH Sport.

Mascarenhas and Karumbaiah finished 48th overall in the rally.

The team focused on learning and regrouping after overcoming initial brake issues.

Indian rally driver Dean Mascarenhas and co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah finished seven on their WRC3 class debut at the Rally Islas Canarias here.

Mascarenhas' WRC3 Debut Performance

Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally 3 prepared by PH Sport, the Indian pair finished overall 48th and seventh in their WRC3 class.

"We overcame brake issues and settled down, and on Saturday the focus has been on regrouping and learning as much as possible from every kilometre. Every stage taught us something new," Mascarenhas said in a release.