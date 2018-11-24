rediff.com

Mary Kom's win truly special: PM Modi

November 24, 2018 18:30 IST

Mary Kom

IMAGE: Indian boxer Mary Kom gets emotional as she celebrates after winning. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated MC Mary Kom for winning a record sixth gold medal in the Women's World Championships on Saturday.

 

Terming the boxer's achievement as a proud moment for Indian sports, Modi said the diligence with which she had pursued sports and excelled at the world stage was extremely inspiring. "Her win is truly special," he tweeted.

The 35-year-old Mary Kom became the most successful boxer in the history of Women's World Championships by winning her sixth gold medal with an unanimous 5-0 result over Ukraine's Hanna Okhota.

Source: ANI
