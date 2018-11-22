Mary Kom storms into final of World Boxing Championships

MC Mary Kom inched one step closer towards an unprecedented sixth gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships after outclassing Kim Hyang Mi of North Korea in the semi-finals of the 48kg, in New Delhi, on Thursday.
Olympic bronze medallist Mary delighted the home crowd at the K D Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi as she clinched an unanimous 5-0 victory by points to storm into her seventh World Championships final.
In Saturday's gold medal bout, the 35-year-old Indian boxing legend will take on Ukraine's Hanna Okhota, who beat Madoka Wada in the first semi-final.
Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit. She last won a World Championship medal in 2010 when she clinched gold in the 48kg category.
Before this World Championships, the Manipuri was tied with Irish legend Katie Taylor (five gold medals and a bronze) on the number of medals won.
