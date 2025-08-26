HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mary Kom Shines In Kerala-Style Wedding Outfit

August 26, 2025

MC Mary Kom

IMAGE: Mary Kom stuns in a golden silk saree at PT Usha’s son’s wedding. Photograph: MC Mary Kom/Facebook

World boxing champion Mary Kom turned heads at the wedding of Dr Vignesh Ujjwal, son of Indian athletics legend PT Usha and V Sreenivasan.

 

Held at Le Meridien Hotel, Kochi, the celebrations saw the Olympic medalist embracing Kerala tradition in a radiant golden silk saree, paired with matching gold jewellery.

Adding a classic touch, Mary Kom adorned her hair with jasmine flowers, perfectly capturing the elegance of the occasion.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by prominent figures from sports, politics, and cinema.

