Mary Kom Says Sorry to 'Male Community'

IMAGE: M C Mary Kom stated she never meant to demean any individual or community when she made comments against her husband Onler Kom on a television show. Photograph: M C Mary Kom/Instagram

Key Points M C Mary Kom and Onler Kom, who were married for over two decades, agreed to a mutual divorce in December 2023.

Mary Kom alleged that she was cheated out of crores of rupees by Onler.

Onler alleged that Mary Kom was involved in extramarital relationships.

Boxing legend M C Mary Kom has apologised to the 'male community' for her comments on a television show, explaining that her outburst was because of suppressing feelings inside her for a long time.



A six-time World champion, an Olympic bronzemedallist and owner of numerous global titles and accolades, 43-year-old Mary Kom's separation from husband Onler turned into an ugly affair, with both trading allegations on television and social media.



Mary Kom alleged that she was cheated out of crores of rupees and lost possession of land she bought with her money.

Onler dismissed the accusations as false and alleged that Mary Kom was involved in extramarital relationships.



Mary Kom's comments on her married life and her husband during an interview on Aap Ki Adalat drew heavy flak on social media.



Many sports fans took exception to her remarks on her husband playing football, which Mary Kom clarified in a video posted on Instagram.

'My remark was misinterpreted on social media, which is unfortunate. I am not against youth football, culture, or the football fraternity.

'I am a boxer, but I also love football from the heart and enjoy playing it. That comment of mine was not directed at any sport or players. Everyone starts from the streets and those who work hard, sweat it out, and stay committed go on to become great players like Sunil Chhetri or Bhaichung Bhutia. That's exactly what I meant.

'My ex (husband) said that he sacrificed his football career. He used to play football in Shillong, but he left football, and I met him later in Delhi,' the former Rajya Sabha MP said in Hindi in the video titled Jay Hind, Jay Bharat.



Talking about her marriage, she claimed that her 'trust was broken' and unpleasant things were circulated against her in a press release following her divorce.

'I want to clarify that it's not as if my marriage was never successful. Everything was fine for many years. But later, when the trust was completely broken, things changed.

'Despite that, I want to clarify that even after my divorce in April 2025, and even after a press release was circulated against me, I did not give any statement to the public or the media. I have always conducted myself with dignity and restraint.'



She also apologised to the male community, adding that she never meant to demean any individual or community.

'I sincerely apologize to all those people, especially the wider male community, who were hurt or disappointed by my comment on the Aap Ki Adalat show. My statement was never meant for all men. It was not intended to demean or insult any individual. That comment was purely related to our personal conflict and issues.

'That moment was emotionally overwhelming for me, after years of suppressed pain, the feeling of being used, depression, and betrayal all surfaced at once.

'I want to make it clear that this statement should not be seen as any teaching, ideology, or concept. I do not promote any kind of negative thought or narrative.'