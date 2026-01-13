Mary Kom Divorce Drama Turns Ugly

IMAGE: A file photograph of M C Mary Kom and husband Onler with their kids. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mary Kom/X

After a year of silence, the dirty linen is out in the open for M C Mary Kom and her ex-husband Onler Karong.

A six-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist, Mary Kom and fellow Manipuri Onler were married for over two decades, and their divorce in 2023 shocked close family members and acquaintances.

The former Rajya Sabha member alleged that she was cheated out of crores of rupees and lost possession of land she bought with her money.

Onler dismissed the accusations as false and alleged that Mary Kom was involved in extramarital relationships. In an interview with IANS, Onler claimed that the issues in their marriage date back over a decade.

'She said I stole Rs 5 crore. Check my account'

'Firstly, in 2013, she was having an affair with a junior boxer. Our families had a fight, and after that, we compromised. And since 2017, she's been having a relationship with someone working at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy. I have their WhatsApp messages as proof. I have proof, with the name of the person with whom she was having an affair. I remained silent,' Onler allegd.

'She wanted to stay alone and have another relationship. We're divorced. I don't mind if she wants to have another husband. But don't ever blame me. And if she's to blame me, bring the proof; get the papers. I know where she lives and with whom,' he added.

Onler questioned the claims of financial wrongdoing and said his current living situation contradicts allegations that he possesses large sums of money.

'She mentioned the property and asked my name to be erased. She said I stole Rs 5 crore. Check my account,' he said.

Onler reiterated his challenge for documentary proof and explained, 'I removed my wedding ring because she's not trustworthy. She's going to the Lok Adalat and saying I took a loan and stole property. If the property is in my name, then she'd have the documents, right? Let her bring those documents, and then we'll speak.'

Onler said he supported Mary Kom through various phases of her career and personal life but felt deeply hurt by her accusations.