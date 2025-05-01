Mary Kom Confirms Divorce From Husband Onler

IMAGE: A file photo if Mary Kom and husband Onler with their kids. Photograph: MC Mary Kom/X

Olympic medallist and six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom has officially addressed the rumors surrounding her personal life that recently gained traction on social media.

In a legal statement shared via a two-page post on X, under the letterhead of her legal counsel Rajat Mathur, Advocate, Supreme Court, Kom confirmed that she and her husband, Onkholer (Onler) Kom, are no longer married.

Their divorce was finalised by mutual consent under KOM Customary Law on December 20, 2023, in the presence of family members and clan leaders.

IMAGE: Statement from Mary Kom's lawyer, posted on her X handle. Photograph: MC Mary Kom/X

The statement also dismissed rumoUrs linking her romantically to Mr. Hitesh Choudhary, clarifying that he is the chairman and business partner of the Mary Kom Boxing Foundation, and not involved with her in a personal relationship.

"In light of the speculative and incorrect media reports, my client wishes to clarify that she has moved on positively with her life, in accordance with the terms of the mutual divorce agreement," the legal notice stated.

It further emphasised that Kom has no intention of commenting on details of her past marriage, and any claims beyond the official clarification are inaccurate and misleading.