Williams stuns Trump, becomes oldest player to reach World snooker final

May 04, 2025 05:48 IST

Wales's Mark Williams celebrates victory over England's Judd Trump in the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship, at The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, Britain, on Saturday.

Welshman Mark Williams rolled back the years and advanced to the World Snooker Championship final by defeating world number one Judd Trump 17-14 at the Crucible on Saturday, the 50-year old becoming the oldest player to reach the decider.

The previous oldest finalist was another Welshman, six-time winner Ray Reardon, who lost the 1982 final to Alex Higgins at the age of 49.

"I shouldn't really be competing with the number one player in the world over three days in a first-to-17, but somehow I'm plodding along for us oldies," Williams told BBC.

 

Judd Trump watches anxiously as Mark Williams goes about clearing the table on course to his second century clearance of the day.

"I can't believe I'm in another final. I don't know how I'm doing to be honest."

Williams, three-times winner with his last title coming in 2018, came back from 7-3 down to tie the match 8-8 after Friday's play and led 13-11 after Saturday's first session.

Trump fell further behind with Williams going 16-12 up and needing just one frame for the win. The Englishman, who won the title in 2019, rallied to win the next two frames but Williams triumphed with his second century clearance of the day.

Williams will now take on China's Zhao Xintong in Sunday's decider, after the 28-year-old reached his first final with a 17-7 win over seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.

"I remember playing him when he was 11 or 12 in China. We played a best-of-five, he beat me 3-1, there was about 500 people there and it was live on TV," Williams said.

"I told everyone then that he's going to be pretty good. It would be a great occasion if a Chinese player wins the World Championship and great for our sport, but not just yet."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
