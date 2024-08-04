News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Marin's Olympic journey cut short by tragic injury

Marin's Olympic journey cut short by tragic injury

August 04, 2024 00:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Carolina Marin

IMAGE: Spain’s Carolina Marin is consoled by coaching staff after retiring from the match against China’s Bing Jiao He. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

Rio gold medallist Carolina Marin's run at the Paris Olympics ended in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday when the Spaniard retired midway through her semi-final against China's He Bingjiao with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

 

Carolina Marin

Marin was leading 21-14, 10-8 and looked to be cruising to the gold medal match when she collapsed.

Coaches and medical staff rushed to help her and she tried to continue with her knee heavily strapped but collapsed again in tears minutes later, punching the ground in frustration.

Carolina Marin

IMAGE: Despite being offered a wheelchair, the determined athlete refused, choosing to walk off the court on her own two feet. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

She stayed there for a couple of minutes before rising, hugging her opponent and tearfully limping off court, refusing a wheelchair that was brought to her.

Marin had previously torn the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee ahead of the Tokyo Games and had to bow out before she could defend her title.

Carolina Marin

IMAGE: Before leaving, she took a moment to acknowledge the crowd's support. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Tara Djokovic's 'dad is the best'
Tara Djokovic's 'dad is the best'
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 9
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 9
Boxer Dev devastated by 'injustice' at Paris Olympics
Boxer Dev devastated by 'injustice' at Paris Olympics
PIX: China end US reign; Sjostrom does sprint double
PIX: China end US reign; Sjostrom does sprint double
Italy's Errani-Paolini win women's doubles gold
Italy's Errani-Paolini win women's doubles gold
Defiant Tamberi vows to fight despite health crisis
Defiant Tamberi vows to fight despite health crisis
Wayanad toll at 221; unidentified bodies in mass grave
Wayanad toll at 221; unidentified bodies in mass grave

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

PIX: Sreejesh continues to sparkle in 'last dance'

PIX: Sreejesh continues to sparkle in 'last dance'

Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances