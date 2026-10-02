How India's Women's Hockey Team Conquered Asia

Discover how the Indian women's hockey team clinched a historic Asian Games gold medal against China, securing an automatic qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics through exceptional defence and teamwork.

Photograph: Sjoerd Marijne/X

Key Points India's women's hockey team won the Asian Games gold medal by defeating defending champions China 1-0.

The victory secured an automatic qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a significant achievement for the team.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne attributed the success to disciplined defence, tireless running, and collective team effort.

Lalremsiami scored the decisive first-quarter goal, while goalkeepers Savita Punia and Bichu Devi were instrumental in defence.

This marks India's first women's hockey gold at the Asian Games since 1982, highlighting a major turnaround for the squad.

India women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne had a simple message for his players as China mounted relentless attacks in the Asian Games final -- defend well, stay disciplined and keep running.

No matter how tired they were or how fiercely the opposition pressed, they had to keep going.

The Indians followed his instructions to the letter, producing a disciplined defensive display to beat defending champions and Olympic silver medallists China 1-0 and clinch the Asian Games gold medal, along with an automatic qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, here on Friday.

Lalremsiami's first-quarter strike proved decisive, but it was India's resolute defending, tireless running and collective commitment that ensured China could not find an equaliser despite sustained pressure.

Coach Marijne's Winning Strategy

"I always tell the girls that the basics are good defending, discipline and keeping on running. It doesn't matter if it's raining or the circumstances are not good. You can always run, and that's what we did today as a team," Marijne said after India secured its first women's hockey gold at the Asian Games since 1982.

"You saw some players come off the pitch tired, and then the next one came, and the next one. I think in the fourth quarter, we hardly conceded any chances. That is how you win these matches," he said.

Resilient Defence And Goalkeeping Excellence

China dominated possession for long periods and repeatedly tested India's defensive structure, forcing the hosts to dig deep to protect their slender advantage.

But the Indians stood firm. Goalkeepers Savita Punia and Bichu Devi were instrumental in keeping China at bay, with Savita producing a crucial penalty-stroke save to deny the defending champions a chance to draw level.

"Amazing (penalty save). But also Bichu and the way they have been doing this together. I have never seen two individuals helping each other so much.

"They both play in the same position, but every time they bring out the best in each other. That is a compliment to both of them. And now it is Savita who made this beautiful save," he said.

While India struggled to retain possession against China's aggressive pressing, Marijne was pleased with his team's ability to make the most of its opportunities, emphasising that effectiveness mattered more than territorial dominance in a high-pressure final.

"In terms of ball possession, it was not our best game. But it is about who is more effective. Today, we were very effective," he said.

"We could even have scored from a penalty corner. We were very close towards the end, with the goalkeeper off.

"But it was really a team performance, not just from the players but also from the support staff. Everybody had a big role in this."

Team Turnaround And Collective Responsibility

The victory was also a significant milestone for Marijne, who returned to the Indian women's team with the task of rebuilding a side that had endured a difficult period marked by coaching changes, injuries and inconsistent results.

The Dutchman credited the team's turnaround to a renewed emphasis on discipline and collective responsibility.

"I think one of the biggest changes has been discipline, and secondly, working for each other. I always say that if you focus on the team goal, you will achieve your individual goal. If you focus on your individual goal, you will not achieve the team goal," he said.

"That is the switch the team has made. You can see that all the selected players are putting in the hard yards and showing discipline."

Marijne was equally generous in his praise of the support staff, highlighting the strong working relationship within the group and the contribution of sports science expert Wayne Lombard and the medical team in managing the squad's injury concerns.

"There is a great connection among the entire staff and between the staff and the players. I am really happy with the quality I have around me.

"There are a lot of things I can do well, but there are also things I am not so good at, and these guys take over those responsibilities," he said.

Looking Ahead: Olympic Qualification And Future Goals

India's triumph also secured an early ticket to the Los Angeles Olympics, a major achievement for the women's team, which had missed out on qualification for the Paris Games.

"I don't think this has ever happened with the Indian women's team before," Marijne said, referring to the early Olympic qualification.

However, he cautioned against complacency, insisting that the team's focus would remain on improving its game rather than dwelling on the gold medal.

"The real work has already started. We have to keep building on this. We want to improve, and our main focus is on ourselves and what we need to do better," he said.

Marijne identified ball retention and composure under pressure as areas that required attention, admitting that China's pressing had prevented India from controlling possession for sustained periods.

"We will watch this match back and analyse what went well and what we can improve. We must keep the ball longer as a team. I saw a little nervousness in the first quarter, which can happen.

"But we were not always able to retain possession, also because of China's good work. That is something we need to improve," he added.