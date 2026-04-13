Marie-Louise Eta scripts history as Bundesliga's first female head coach

Marie-Louise Eta has been appointed as Union Berlin's interim coach, breaking barriers as the first female head coach in Bundesliga history.

IMAGE: Union Berlin interim joint assistant manager Marie-Louise Eta is the first senior female coach to be actively involved in a men's Champions League match. Photograph: Miguel Vidal/Reuters

Key Points Union Berlin appoints Marie-Louise Eta as interim coach after dismissing Steffen Baumgart.

Marie-Louise Eta becomes the first female head coach in Bundesliga history.

Eta previously coached Union's Under-19 team and served as the first female assistant coach in the German top flight.

Union Berlin have appointed Marie-Louise Eta as interim coach until the end of the season following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, the Bundesliga club said late on Saturday.

The 34-year-old will become the first female head coach in the German top flight.

The capital club parted ways with Baumgart after a 3-1 defeat at FC Heidenheim on Saturday which left Union 11th in the standings.

"Our place in the Bundesliga is not yet secure. I am delighted that the club has entrusted me with this challenging task," Eta said in a statement.

"One of Union's strengths has always been, and remains, the ability to pull together in such situations. And, of course, I am convinced that we will secure the crucial points with the team."

Eta takes charge of women's team from next season

Eta has been coaching Union's Under-19 team and will take charge of the club's women's team from next season. She became the first female assistant coach in the German top flight with Union in 2023.

Union host relegation-threatened Wolfsburg on Saturday.