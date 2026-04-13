HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Marie-Louise Eta scripts history as Bundesliga's first female head coach

Marie-Louise Eta scripts history as Bundesliga's first female head coach

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 10:41 IST

x

Marie-Louise Eta has been appointed as Union Berlin's interim coach, breaking barriers as the first female head coach in Bundesliga history.

Marie-Louise Eta

IMAGE: Union Berlin interim joint assistant manager Marie-Louise Eta is the first senior female coach to be actively involved in a men's Champions League match. Photograph: Miguel Vidal/Reuters

Key Points

  • Union Berlin appoints Marie-Louise Eta as interim coach after dismissing Steffen Baumgart.
  • Marie-Louise Eta becomes the first female head coach in Bundesliga history.
  • Eta previously coached Union's Under-19 team and served as the first female assistant coach in the German top flight.

Union Berlin have appointed Marie-Louise Eta as interim coach until the end of the season following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, the Bundesliga club said late on Saturday.

The 34-year-old will become the first female head coach in the German top flight.

 

The capital club parted ways with Baumgart after a 3-1 defeat at FC Heidenheim on Saturday which left Union 11th in the standings.

"Our place in the Bundesliga is not yet secure. I am delighted that the club has entrusted me with this challenging task," Eta said in a statement.

"One of Union's strengths has always been, and remains, the ability to pull together in such situations. And, of course, I am convinced that we will secure the crucial points with the team."

Eta takes charge of women's team from next season

Eta has been coaching Union's Under-19 team and will take charge of the club's women's team from next season. She became the first female assistant coach in the German top flight with Union in 2023.

Union host relegation-threatened Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Bayern ease past Union in league restart to stay top
PIX: Bayern ease past Union in league restart to stay top
Meet Bundeliga's first female ref
Meet Bundeliga's first female ref
Bundesliga restart gives hope to other leagues; Barca's Umtiti injured
Bundesliga restart gives hope to other leagues; Barca's Umtiti injured
PIX: Guess who is atop German Bundesliga!
PIX: Guess who is atop German Bundesliga!
Football Briefs: Bayern suffer shock loss, Schalke stage comeback
Football Briefs: Bayern suffer shock loss, Schalke stage comeback

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Sharvari Dazzles in White and Melts Hearts Instantly1:09

Sharvari Dazzles in White and Melts Hearts Instantly

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to renowned singer Asha Bhosle0:43

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to renowned...

Mortal remains of Asha Bhosle arrive at her residence in Mumbai0:46

Mortal remains of Asha Bhosle arrive at her residence in...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO