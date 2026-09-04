World Cup winner Marcos Llorente announces shock international retirement

World Cup winner Marcos Llorente has made the surprising decision to retire from international football at the age of 31, ending his Spain career after 27 caps.

IMAGE: Marcos Llorente says his decision to retire is deeply personal and from the heart. Photograph: Kind courtesy Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol/X

Key Points Marcos Llorente, 31, has announced his retirement from international football after earning 27 caps for Spain.

The Atletico Madrid defender was part of the Spain squad that won the World Cup in July, though he was an unused substitute in the final.

Llorente described his decision as deeply personal and one that 'comes from the heart,' acknowledging it might not be understood by many.

He debuted for the senior national team in 2020 and expressed gratitude for his teammates and the World Cup triumph.

World Cup winner Marcos Llorente announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, ending a Spain career that yielded 27 caps. The Atletico Madrid defender, 31, made his senior team debut for Spain in 2020 and was part of the squad that beat Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup in July, although he remained on the bench in the final.

A Personal Decision

"I realise that I’m still young and that, perhaps, if I continued to perform well, I’d still have years left to play in this jersey," Llorente wrote on Instagram. "I know many of you won’t understand this, and I probably wouldn’t have understood it either if I were looking at it from the outside. But it’s a personal decision -- one I’ve thought through very carefully and, above all, one that comes from the heart."

Reflecting on the World Cup Triumph

The former Real Madrid player thanked his teammates and reflected on Spain's triumphant World Cup campaign. "I’ll cherish everything I’ve experienced, but above all, these last 52 days," Llorente said. "With a wonderful group that fought until the very end to put Spain at the top. And that’s exactly what they did."