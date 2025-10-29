HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Marathon man Mahut calls time on tennis career

Marathon man Mahut calls time on tennis career

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 29, 2025 12:03 IST

x

Nicolas Mahut

IMAGE: Nicolas Mahut is best known for losing the longest professional tennis match in history against American John Isner at Wimbledon in 2010. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Frenchman Nicolas Mahut delivered an emotional farewell to professional tennis after his doubles defeat at the Paris Masters.

Mahut, 43, won five Grand Slam doubles titles in a career spanning 25 years, but he is best known for losing the longest professional tennis match in history against American John Isner at Wimbledon in 2010.

The match lasted 11 hours and five minutes and took place over three days, with the last set alone - eight hours 11 minutes - being long enough to have broken the previous longest-match

record.

Mahut bid adieu to the sport on home soil alongside Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday, losing 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 to Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

"Being able to win Grand Slams was for me one of the best memories," an emotional Mahut said after the match.

"That's what I will remember," he said. "Beyond the titles, the trophies that I may have, it's also ultimately everything that happened in order for me to achieve those trophies and victories."

 

"It's all the doubts, the questioning, the mistakes I made. That is ultimately what makes a career rich and mine is very rich in that regard."

Asked about his record-setting match with Isner, Mahut said: "I now enjoy talking about that match because it was a crazy experience. It brought me a lot as a player and as a man."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Anahat stuns defending champion Gilis to reach semis
Anahat stuns defending champion Gilis to reach semis
India's Chess Titans Eye World Cup Triumph
India's Chess Titans Eye World Cup Triumph
Big Upset! Norrie knocks out World No 1 Alcaraz
Big Upset! Norrie knocks out World No 1 Alcaraz
Truck driver's daughter Manisha wins relay gold!
Truck driver's daughter Manisha wins relay gold!
Inter goalkeeper hits and kills man in wheelchair
Inter goalkeeper hits and kills man in wheelchair

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Rashmika Mandanna Movies on OTT

webstory image 2

Clean People: 9 Countries With The Best Bathing Habits

webstory image 3

Galaxy Watch 8 Checks Your Internal Defenses

VIDEOS

Grammy-winning artist Enrique Iglesias arrives in Mumbai for his concert2:21

Grammy-winning artist Enrique Iglesias arrives in Mumbai...

Vidya Balan Dazzles in Black: A Masterclass in Grace and Glamour1:31

Vidya Balan Dazzles in Black: A Masterclass in Grace and...

President Murmu takes sortie in Rafale Jet at Ambala's Air Force station0:49

President Murmu takes sortie in Rafale Jet at Ambala's...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO