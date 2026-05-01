Maradona had bipolar disorder, court hears in death trial

A psychologist testifies in Diego Maradona's death trial, stating the football legend had bipolar disorder and required strict alcohol abstinence.

IMAGE: Psychologist Carlos Angel Diaz is one of people charged in connection with the death of Argentine soccer player Diego Maradona. Maradona died in 2020 at age 60 after brain surgery complications. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian and Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images

A psychologist charged in the trial over Diego Maradona's death told an Argentine court on Thursday that the soccer great had bipolar disorder and was a narcissist, and required a zero-alcohol treatment plan, Argentine media reported.

Key Points Psychologist Carlos Diaz is among seven defendants facing manslaughter charges.

Diaz said Maradona required a strict zero-alcohol treatment plan due to his condition.

He recalled meeting Maradona weeks before his death and finding him drinking alcohol.

Diaz claimed Maradona had been off drugs for 23 days before his death, based on toxicology reports.

Carlos Diaz, 34, is facing the charge of manslaughter with reckless intent for prescribing the wrong medication. He is one of seven defendants accused of criminal responsibility in the death of the former Argentine captain and national coach.

"There was bipolar disorder and narcissism," newspaper El Clarin cited Diaz as saying at the trial in Buenos Aires. "He could bring a country to its knees, but one glass of alcohol could bring him to his knees."

Diaz said he met Maradona on October 26, 2020, 29 days before the former footballer died, and that Maradona was drinking wine on a couch at the time, La Nacion Argentina reported.

"The first image shocked me because he was just like my father, an alcoholic, who had died a few months earlier," the newspaper cited Diaz as saying.

Diaz told the court he believed Maradona wanted to change his lifestyle and tailored the star's treatment based on abstinence from alcohol, El Clarin reported. He also said the toxicology report showed Maradona's life ended after 23 days without drug use.

The attacking player won trophies with teams including Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli, and captained Argentina to the World Cup title in 1986. He died on November 25, 2020, aged 60, after surgery for a subdural hematoma.

The trial is examining whether members of his medical and care team bear criminal responsibility for his death.

Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, another defendant, also testified on Thursday, saying Maradona's home hospitalization was appropriate and was not intended to function as an intensive-care unit, El Clarin reported.