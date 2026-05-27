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Manya Balani Stuns Rajveer Nahar At Mumbai Chess Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 27, 2026 13:11 IST

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Sixteen-year-old Manya Balani caused a major stir at the Mumbai FIDE Rated All India Chess Masters by defeating higher-ranked AGM Rajveer Nahar in a thrilling match.

Photograph: FIDE/Twitter

Photograph: FIDE/Twitter

Key Points

  • Manya Balani (1653) defeats higher-ranked Rajveer Nahar (1801) in a stunning upset at the Mumbai Chess Masters.
  • Balani's strategic kingside fianchetto setup led to an aggressive opposite-side castling battle and tactical complications.
  • Top seed Shreyansh Somaiya (1973) maintains his winning streak with a victory over Vihaan Ravi Rao (1725).
  • Reyaansh Venkat (1906) secures a win against Ahaan Kataruka (1686), positioning himself among the tournament leaders.

Manya Balani (1653) produced an upset victory over higher ranked AGM Rajveer Nahar (1801) in the fourth season of the Mumbai FIDE Rated All India Chess Masters here on Tuesday.

Balani's Winning Strategy

Playing with black pieces, Manya adopted a solid kingside fianchetto setup in the opening before the game quickly transformed into an exciting opposite-side castling battle.

 

Both players launched aggressive attacks against each other's kings, creating sharp tactical complications in the middle game. But Manya converted advantage to win in 35 moves.

Other Key Results From The Tournament

Top seed Shreyansh Somaiya (1973) continued his winning run with a convincing win over Vihaan Ravi Rao (1725), while Reyaansh Venkat (1906) defeated Ahaan Kataruka (1686) to remain among the leaders.

A closely-fought contest between Aryan Sista (1658) and Kush Ajay Agarwal (1835) ended in a draw whereas Dhruv Muthe (1619) registered victory over Mayuresh Parkar (1781) in another notable result.

Om Nilesh Deorukhakar (1726) defeated Adhavan Oswal (1546), while Janhavi Soneji (1792) scored a win against Mohsin Yunus Shaikh (1566).

Ekaansh Sharma (1565) defeated Raaghav Agarwal (1660), and Shardul Kadam Aditya (1917) bounced back with a victory over Kritika Ravindra Pustake (1488).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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