Manvir Singh's Late Strike Secures Victory For Mohun Bagan Over Chennaiyin FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinched a crucial 1-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter on Monday, thanks to Manvir Singh's decisive 85th-minute goal.

IMAGE: Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League match on Monday.

Manvir Singh scored the decisive goal for Mohun Bagan in the 85th minute.

The match was a closely contested encounter with both goalkeepers, Mohammad Nawaz and Vishal Kaith, making key saves throughout.

Substitutions in the second half, including Sahal Abdul Samad and Liston Colaco, proved crucial for Mohun Bagan.

Liston Colaco provided the assist for Manvir Singh's late winning goal.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League 2026-27 match here on Monday.

Manvir Singh scored the decisive goal in the 85th minute.

First Half Stalemate

In a closely contested encounter, both sides created several opportunities, but goalkeepers Mohammad Nawaz and Vishal Kaith produced key saves to keep the game goalless for much of the evening.

Chennaiyin started brightly, with Nikola Stojanovic firing over from distance before Brison Fernandes and Irfan Yadwad came close to breaking the deadlock.

Mohun Bagan responded through Samir Zeljkovic, whose effort was saved by Nawaz, while Alberto Rodriguez missed from close range following a corner.

At the other end, Kaith denied Yadwad and Madih Talal, while Nawaz kept out attempts from Lee Erwin and Dejan Draxic as both sides went into half-time goalless.

Second Half Breakthrough

Bagan introduced Sahal Abdul Samad for Lallianzuala Chhangte at the break, followed by Anirudh Thapa for Zeljkovic early in the second half.

The game remained finely balanced as Nawaz kept out attempts from Erwin and Manvir, while Chennaiyin continued to threaten on the counter.

Bagan introduced Liston Colaco and Abhishek Suryavanshi for Deepak Tangri and Drazic in the closing stages, and the changes paid off almost immediately.

Colaco delivered a cross into the box and Manvir finished from close range with his chest to put The Mariners ahead in the 85th minute, and the strike proved decisive.