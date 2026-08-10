Manush Shah: UTT success provides 'perfect platform' for Asian Games

India's leading paddler Manush Shah asserts that the successful Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) campaign has provided the ideal foundation for building team chemistry and momentum as the Indian table tennis squad prepares for the highly anticipated Asian Games.

IMAGE: India's Manush Shah reached a career-high world singles ranking of 40 last month. Photograph: UTT

Key Points Manush Shah believes the UTT campaign has built crucial team chemistry and momentum for the upcoming Asian Games.

Shah led U Mumba to a successful title defence in the UTT, highlighting the league's value in handling pressure and fostering team cohesion.

The shorter format of UTT (best-of-three) mentally sharpens players, preparing them to perform optimally from the start in international competitions.

Shah credits UTT for accelerating the growth of table tennis in India, providing more opportunities and exposure for younger players.

Improved infrastructure, including the upcoming National Academy in Bangalore, is expected to further benefit Indian table tennis.

India's leading paddler Manush Shah believes that the team's successful Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) campaign has provided the perfect platform to build chemistry and momentum ahead of the Asian Games, where the team events will once again take centre stage. Having successfully defended their UTT crown, Shah now shifts his focus to the international season, with the Asian Games firmly on the horizon as India looks to build on the confidence and camaraderie forged during the country's premier table tennis league.

UTT's Role in Team Cohesion and Pressure Handling

Fresh from leading U Mumba to a successful title defence against an unbeaten Dempo Goa Challengers in the final on July 26, Shah said competing in a franchise league like UTT offers invaluable experience in handling pressure and building team cohesion.

"It is always great to play team events because going into the Asian Games, those will be team events as well. It is good to build that team spirit and momentum. That brings a special feeling. We are really happy we ended on a positive note, and I will be looking forward to the Asian Games team events as well," said Shah, who reached a career-high world singles ranking of 40 last month.

Mental Preparation for Global Competitions

Speaking about the biggest learning experience from UTT for global competitions, Shah said UTT's format keeps him mentally sharp.

"I think there are many learning experiences, considering the shorter format of the game. This is even shorter than what we play in the world stage. At the international level we play a best-of-five, UTT has a best of three. So this league actually pushes me to play my very best from the very beginning," Shah said.

"Since the format is more shorter, I train myself mentally also to play the tournament at the best from the very beginning. So this will ultimately help me play better in the Asian Games," he added.

Growth of Table Tennis in India

Shah credited UTT for the game's growth in India.

"I think the sport is growing much, much faster because of the league. There are more chances, more opportunities considering the tournament that the federation is sending, the government is helping funding this tournament. So it's becoming more and more possible for the younger players to go out there and get some training and exposure.

"And that ultimately helps them perform at the bigger stage. Like recently, they performed brilliantly when they won the medals in the World Youth Championship. So it's something that's coming. It's a process. At the same time, the results are coming."

Infrastructure Developments

Speaking of infrastructure, Manush said: "Infrastructure, I feel it's divided quite a lot between the many, many, many academies all over the country. India has a huge number of players and it's becoming difficult for the academies to sustain so many players. But at the same time, the National Academy will be soon opening in Bangalore. "So credit to TTFI and SAI. Things are looking up for the Indian table tennis" he trailed off.