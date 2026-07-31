Indian Paddlers Dominate Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships

Indian table tennis stars, including Manush Shah and Harmeet Desai, delivered dominant performances at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, securing numerous spots in the pre-quarterfinals across individual and doubles events.

Photograph: Jeremy Lee/Reuters

Key Points Indian paddlers dominated the individual events at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships.

Top seed Manush Shah and Harmeet Desai led the charge, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals.

A majority of Indian men's and women's singles players secured their spots in the last 16.

Commonwealth Games medallist Sreeja Akula overcame a tough seven-game match to progress.

Indian pairs also performed strongly in men's, women's, and mixed doubles events.

Indian paddlers dominated the individual events at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, with a majority of home players advancing to the pre-quarterfinals in the men's and women's singles here on Friday.

Indian Men's Singles Players Advance

As many as 11 of the 14 Indians in the round of 32 progressed with Manush overcoming a stiff opening-game challenge from Australia's Chulong Nie before winning 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4. Harmeet also recovered after dropping the first game to Australia's Xuqi Lin, winning 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-6, 11-4.

Manav Thakkar advanced comfortably with a straight-games win over Maldives' Akhyar Ahmed Khalid, while Sanil Shetty, Jas Modi, Payas Jain and Akash Pal also secured their places in the last 16 with convincing performances.

Among the all-Indian contests, H. Jehob outclassed Mudit Dani in straight games. Ankur Bhattacharjee fought back from a game down to beat Divyansh Srivastava, while SFR Snehit recovered after losing the opening game to defeat Raegan Albuquerque in six games.

Ronit Bhanja survived a tense finish against Singapore's Ellsworth Le, clinching the fifth game 15-13.

Women's Singles And Doubles Success

In the women's singles, top-seeded Australian Yangzi Liu lived up to expectations with a commanding straight-games win over Malaysia's Karen Lyne Anak Dick, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals.

India's biggest scare came from Commonwealth Games medallist Sreeja Akula, who was pushed to seven games by Australia's Jiamuwa Wu before prevailing 6-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-4, 7-11, 10-12, 11-2.

Swastika Ghosh, Anusha Kutumbale, Syndrela Das, Taneesha Kotecha, Nithya Shree Mani, Sayali Wani, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Divyanshi Bhowmick and Yashaswini Ghorpade also advanced with convincing victories, keeping India's medal hopes on track.

However, the hosts faced a few setbacks. England's experienced Tin-Tin Ho recovered from an opening-game loss to defeat Kavya Bhatt, while Malaysia's Ai Xin Tee accounted for Suhana Saini. Australia's Constantina Psihogios edged India's Yashini Sivasankar 19-17 in a dramatic deciding game after a gripping seven-game battle, and Malaysia's Alice Li Sian Chang defeated Sayanika Maji in straight games.

The doubles events also saw India continue its impressive run with home pairs reaching the pre-quarterfinals in the men's and women's doubles, while several mixed doubles combinations also progressed to the pre-quarterfinals.