Mixed Doubles Pair Advances At WTT China Smash

Indian table tennis stars Manush Shah and Diya Chitale have made a significant impact at the WTT China Smash, securing a spot in the mixed doubles quarterfinals, even as Manika Batra faced a tough exit in singles.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manika Batra/Instagram

Key Points Manika Batra was eliminated from the singles event at WTT China Smash by world no. 2 Wang Manyu.

Indian mixed doubles pair Manush Shah and Diya Chitale advanced to the quarterfinals with a decisive win.

Batra had previously upset World No. 27 Bruna Takahashi in an earlier round.

Manav progressed in the men's singles, setting up a match against World No. 8 Alexis Lebrun.

India's Manika Batra bowed out of singles event but Manush Shah and Diya Chitale notched up a dominating win to enter the mixed doubles quarterfinals at WTT China Smash here on Tuesday.

Indian Duo Advances In Mixed Doubles

Batra took a game off world no. 2 and top seed Wang Manyu before going down 5-11, 11-9, 6-11, 5-11 in the round of 32.

Earlier, Batra, who couldn't make the cut for the recently concluded Asian Games, upset World No. 27 Bruna Takahashi of Brazil.

India's Manush Shah and Diya Chitale defeated Egypt's Youssef Abdelaziz and Mariam Alhodaby 11-7, 11-5, 11-4 in round of 16 of mixed doubles competition.

In men's singles, Manav prevailed over Simon Gauzy to set up a clash with World No. 8 Alexis Lebrun.