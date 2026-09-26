Asian Games: Manush, Ghorpade lose as India's TT campaign ends

Indian table tennis players Manush Shah and Yashaswini Ghorpade concluded their Asian Games campaign after singles defeats, with India securing a historic mixed doubles bronze medal.

IMAGE: Yashaswini Ghorpade lost to Japan's Miwa Harimoto in the women's singles third round at the Asian Games on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points Indian table tennis players Manush Shah and Yashaswini Ghorpade exited the Asian Games after losing their singles pre-quarterfinals.

India concluded its Asian Games table tennis campaign with a single medal: a mixed doubles bronze.

The bronze medal was won by Manush Shah and Diya Chitale.

This medal marks India's second mixed doubles and fourth overall table tennis medal in Asian Games history.

Indian table tennis players Manush Shah and Yashaswini Ghorpade suffered defeats in their respective men's and women's singles pre-quarterfinals to end their campaign at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Saturday.

India's Medal Haul In Table Tennis

Manush went down 0-4 (4-11, 4-11, 9-11, 10-12) to Chinese world No. 8 Lin Shidong, while Ghorpade lost 1-4 (5-11, 11-4, 4-11, 5-11) to Japan's Miwa Harimoto in the women's singles third round.

Indian paddlers thus finished their Asian Games campaign with one medal -- the mixed doubles bronze clinched by Manush and Diya Chitale on Friday.

It was only India's second mixed doubles medal in Asian Games history, following Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra's bronze at Jakarta 2018. Overall, it was India's fourth table tennis medal across all editions of the Asian Games.