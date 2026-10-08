Home  » Sports » Manush Shah, Diya Chitale's Historic Run Ends At WTT China Smash

Manush Shah, Diya Chitale's Historic Run Ends At WTT China Smash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 08, 2026 19:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian table tennis players Manush Shah and Diya Chitale made history by reaching the mixed doubles semifinals at the WTT China Smash before their campaign ended on Thursday.

Photograph: Table Tennis Federation of India/X

Photograph: Table Tennis Federation of India/X

Key Points

  • Manush Shah and Diya Chitale lost 1-3 in the mixed doubles semifinals at the WTT China Smash on Thursday.
  • The Indian pair was defeated by Chinese Taipei's seventh seeds Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching.
  • Shah and Chitale created history by becoming the first Indian mixed doubles pair to reach a WTT Grand Smash semifinal.
  • India's Manav Thakkar bowed out in the men's singles round of 32.
  • The women's doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade also suffered a defeat in the round of 16.

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale suffered a 1-3 loss to Chinese Taipei's seventh seeds Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching in the mixed doubles semifinals at the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash here on Thursday.

The pair, which created history by becoming the first Indian mixed doubles pair to reach a WTT Grand Smash semifinal, went down 7-11 11-9 10-12 4-11 to Lin and Cheng.

 

India's Manav Thakkar had bowed out in the men's singles round of 32, while women's doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade also suffered a defeat in the round of 16.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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