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Manush Shah, Diya Chitale Create History In China Smash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 07, 2026 20:58 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian mixed doubles pair Manush Shah and Diya Chitale have etched their names in history by becoming the first from the nation to reach a WTT Grand Smash semifinal in China.

Photograph: Kind courtesy India AllSports/X 

Photograph: Kind courtesy India AllSports/X 

Key Points

  • Manush Shah and Diya Chitale became the first Indian mixed doubles pair to reach a WTT Grand Smash semifinal on Wednesday.
  • The Indian duo secured their historic spot by defeating Romania's Eduard Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs 3-0 in the quarterfinals.
  • This victory marked a dramatic turnaround, avenging their straight-games defeat to the Romanian combination last year.
  • India's Manav Thakkar was eliminated in the men's singles round of 32.
  • The women's doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade also exited in the round of 16.

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale created history by becoming the first Indian mixed doubles pair to reach a WTT Grand Smash semifinal after beating Romania's Eduard Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs 3-0 at the China Smash here on Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Indian pair prevailed 11-9, 13-11, 11-3 in the quarterfinals to book their place in the last four.

 

The Indian duo thus scripted a dramatic turnaround, avenging last year's straight-games defeat to the Romanian combination.

However, India's Manav Thakkar bowed out in the men's singles round of 32 after suffering a 0-3 defeat against seventh seed Alexis Lebrun of France.

The women's doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade also suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat against China's Gao Yuxin and Xiang Junlin in the round of 16.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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