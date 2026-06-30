Manuel Neuer retires after Germany's FIFA World Cup exit

German football icon Manuel Neuer has officially retired from international duty, marking the end of an era for the national team after their surprising World Cup elimination.

IMAGE: 128 caps later, Manuel Neuer's international journey ends. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Manuel Neuer has retired from international football after Germany's World Cup Round of 32 exit.

Neuer's return to the national team was prompted by injuries to other goalkeepers, but ended in a penalty shootout loss to Paraguay.

The Bayern Munich star concludes his Germany career with 128 caps and was a key member of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad.

His final international appearance was Germany's 4-3 penalty shootout defeat following a 1-1 draw.

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has called time on his international career once again, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable journey after Germany's shock World Cup exit.

The 40-year-old, who came out of retirement to help Germany at the tournament, confirmed that Monday's penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay would be his final appearance for the national team.

Neuer's Disappointing World Cup Farewell

"It's very bitter to end it like this," Neuer said after Germany's 4-3 shootout loss following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Neuer had initially retired after Euro 2024 but returned after injuries to first-choice goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen. His comeback, however, ended in disappointment as Germany suffered a third consecutive early World Cup exit.

Although Neuer saved one penalty in the shootout, Germany missed three spot-kicks and bowed out in the Round of 32.

The Bayern Munich star made his Germany debut in 2009 and finishes with 128 international caps, leaving as the last remaining member of the country's 2014 World Cup-winning squad and one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation.