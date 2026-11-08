Manuel Neuer Becomes Bayern's Oldest-Ever Player, Then Suffers Injury

Manuel Neuer became Bayern Munich's oldest-ever player at 40 years and 225 days, but his record-breaking appearance ended in injury.

IMAGE: Manuel Neuer became Bayern Munich's goalkeeper has suffered a partial tendon tear in his right foot on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bayern Munich/X

Key Points Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer sustained a partial tendon tear in his right foot during a Bundesliga match against Mainz.

The injury is expected to sideline the former Germany international for approximately two months.

Neuer had recently returned from a previous foot problem, missing four matches before playing in a Champions League fixture.

The setback comes amidst recent scrutiny over Neuer's form, following errors in recent games.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffered a partial tendon tear in his right foot during Saturday's 2-1 Bundesliga win at Mainz, the German champions said on Sunday.

Injury Details and Recovery

Bayern did not provide a timeframe for the former Germany international's return. German newspaper Bild reported that the Bayern captain is expected to be out for around two months.

Neuer, who on Saturday became Bayern's oldest-ever player at 40 years and 225 days after surpassing Bernd Dreher's record, was forced off shortly before halftime after aggravating a foot injury.

Recent Form and Previous Setbacks

Neuer had missed four matches with the problem before returning for Bayern's 2-0 Champions League victory at Atletico Madrid earlier this week. The latest setback comes amid renewed scrutiny of the veteran goalkeeper's form. Neuer nearly gifted Mainz an equaliser with an error in the first half, while his mistake against Augsburg last month allowed Robin Fellhauer to score the fastest goal in Bundesliga history after eight seconds.

Bayern top the Bundesliga standings with 21 points from nine matches and next host Cologne on November 20.