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Jaspal Rana's Death: Manu Bhaker's Family In Shock

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 12, 2026 19:04 IST

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The Indian shooting community mourns the sudden passing of legendary coach Jaspal Rana, who guided Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, leaving her family in profound shock and unable to comment.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Key Points

  • Legendary shooter and coach Jaspal Rana passed away at 49 due to heart-related complications.
  • Rana was instrumental in coaching young talent, including guiding Manu Bhaker to two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
  • Manu Bhaker's family is in shock, and she is currently unable to comment on her coach's death.
  • Rana's mortal remains are being brought to Dehradun, where Manu Bhaker is currently attending a training camp.

Ace pistol shooter Manu Bhaker's mother said on Friday that it was not possible for the double Olympic medallist to comment on the death of her coach, Jaspal Rana, at the moment, as the family was still coming to terms with the shock of the legendary shooter-turned-coach's demise.

Rana, 49, who brought laurels to the country through his achievements as an elite shooter and later played a key role in nurturing young talent as a coach, including guiding Manu to two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, died due to heart-related complications on Friday.

 

Family In Shock Over Coach's Demise

Rana's mortal remains are being brought to his residence in Dehradun to allow family members, athletes and the public to pay their last respects.

Manu's mother, Sumedha, said, "It's not possible for Manu to say anything right now. She is not in a position."

Manu is currently in Dehradun for a training camp, and her mother is also in the city.

"We are both in Dehradun. Manu has just completed her trials for the World Cup, and the national camp is also being held here. Sir's mortal remains are also being brought to Uttarakhand, as it is his birthplace," Sumedha said.

"We were planning to leave for Delhi (after hearing the news), but we were asked to stay in Dehradun. The mortal remains are expected to arrive here soon, and Manu will be there. Sir's body will be kept at his shooting range in Dehradun," she added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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