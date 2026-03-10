Manu Bhaker Triumphs in National Shooting Trials

Olympian Manu Bhaker clinched the top position in the women's 10m pistol event at the national selection trials, solidifying her status as a leading shooter in India.

Key Points Manu Bhaker won the women's 10m pistol event at the national selection trials, demonstrating her skill in the sport.

Sainyam secured second place, closely following Bhaker's score, highlighting the competitive nature of the trials.

Esha Singh finished third, adding to her accolades as an Asian Championship gold and World Championship bronze medallist.

The national shooting squad will commence another coaching camp, preparing for future competitions and aiming for excellence.

Olympian Manu Bhaker topped the finals of women's 10m pistol event in the national selection trials T3 (Group A) which concluded here on Tuesday.

Trial two winner Sainyam finished second while Esha Singh secured the third spot in the eight-woman final.

Manu, who squeezed into the finals as the last qualifier, maintained her lead from the end of the second series to finish on top with a total score of 246.1, which was a comfortable 4.2 points more than World Cup Final silver medallist Sainyam who finished with 241.9.

Asian Championship gold and World Championship bronze medallist Esha finished third with a score of 220.6.

Asian Games champion Palak Gulia finished fourth after a score of 200.2 followed by Anjali Choudhary, who hit 179.8. Surbhi Rao finished in sixth place with a score of 158.2 followed by Deaflympics medallist Pranjali Prashant Dhumal and Muskan, who scored 138.7 and 117.0 respectively, completing the top eight.

Esha had qualified for the final in top spot with a score of 580-21x followed by Surbhi Rao who shot 578-12x. Muskan qualified in third place after scoring 577-15x followed by Anjali Choudhary (575-19x), Sainyam (575-16x), Palak (574-14x) and Manu (574-11x).

National Squad Training

The national squad will now start another coaching camp here from Wednesday.