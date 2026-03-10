HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Manu Bhaker Triumphs in National Shooting Trials

Manu Bhaker Triumphs in National Shooting Trials

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2026 16:21 IST

x

Olympian Manu Bhaker clinched the top position in the women's 10m pistol event at the national selection trials, solidifying her status as a leading shooter in India.

Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Key Points

  • Manu Bhaker won the women's 10m pistol event at the national selection trials, demonstrating her skill in the sport.
  • Sainyam secured second place, closely following Bhaker's score, highlighting the competitive nature of the trials.
  • Esha Singh finished third, adding to her accolades as an Asian Championship gold and World Championship bronze medallist.
  • The national shooting squad will commence another coaching camp, preparing for future competitions and aiming for excellence.

Olympian Manu Bhaker topped the finals of women's 10m pistol event in the national selection trials T3 (Group A) which concluded here on Tuesday.

Trial two winner Sainyam finished second while Esha Singh secured the third spot in the eight-woman final.

 

Manu, who squeezed into the finals as the last qualifier, maintained her lead from the end of the second series to finish on top with a total score of 246.1, which was a comfortable 4.2 points more than World Cup Final silver medallist Sainyam who finished with 241.9.

Asian Championship gold and World Championship bronze medallist Esha finished third with a score of 220.6.

Asian Games champion Palak Gulia finished fourth after a score of 200.2 followed by Anjali Choudhary, who hit 179.8. Surbhi Rao finished in sixth place with a score of 158.2 followed by Deaflympics medallist Pranjali Prashant Dhumal and Muskan, who scored 138.7 and 117.0 respectively, completing the top eight.

Esha had qualified for the final in top spot with a score of 580-21x followed by Surbhi Rao who shot 578-12x. Muskan qualified in third place after scoring 577-15x followed by Anjali Choudhary (575-19x), Sainyam (575-16x), Palak (574-14x) and Manu (574-11x).

National Squad Training

The national squad will now start another coaching camp here from Wednesday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Arshdeep Kaur Outshines Manu Bhaker to Win National Selection Trials
Arshdeep Kaur Outshines Manu Bhaker to Win National Selection Trials
Manu Bhaker fifth in 25m pistol qualification
Manu Bhaker fifth in 25m pistol qualification
Bhaker, Deswal fail to qualify for 10m air pistol final
Bhaker, Deswal fail to qualify for 10m air pistol final
Ketan Malik win's women's 10m air pistol gold; Bhaker 7th
Ketan Malik win's women's 10m air pistol gold; Bhaker 7th
Technical snag costs Manu Bhaker final spot in Olympics
Technical snag costs Manu Bhaker final spot in Olympics

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First Bhasma Aarti4:15

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First...

Shivraj Singh Chauhan's poetic dig at Opposition leaves Lok Sabha in splits0:29

Shivraj Singh Chauhan's poetic dig at Opposition leaves...

Kiara Advani wins hearts with her style and glamour0:57

Kiara Advani wins hearts with her style and glamour

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO