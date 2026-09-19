'Don't waste energy': Manu Bhaker's message to athletes

Indian shooting sensation Manu Bhaker, a flagbearer at the Asian Games, encourages her fellow athletes to channel their energy into performance and embrace the unique opportunity, rather than dwelling on the reported organisational issues.

Photographs: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Key Points Manu Bhaker advises Indian athletes to prioritise performance over organisational complaints at the Asian Games.

She highlights the unique opportunity of competing and urges athletes to enjoy the experience despite challenges.

Bhaker, a double Olympic medallist, has been named as one of India's flagbearers for the opening ceremony.

She reflects on her journey and the significance of being a flagbearer at her third Asian Games.

Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat replaced Tajinderpal Singh Toor as the other flagbearer due to a kit issue.

Shooting ace Manu Bhaker on Saturday urged his fellow Indian athletes not to waste their energy in pointing out organisational chaos that has marred the build-up to the Asian Games and instead focus on giving their best in competition.

Athletes and officials of several countries, including Indians, have expressed dismay at the organisational mismanagement, cramped lodging facilities and long travel time for training from their hotels, as criticism mounts on the messy build-up of the Games.

Bhaker's Call For Focus And Dedication

"To all my fellow athletes from India, we will have some issues. I saw couple of issues circulated in social media and people telling me these are the issues. "Regardless of whatever the issues we have, this is probably once in a lifetime opportunity and experience. We have to make sure that we enjoy the time rather than complaining," Bhaker said in a video message posted by Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"We have prepared the best we can and so we must try to perform the best we can. We have worked so hard to be here and we should not waste our energy in pointing out that this is not right and that is not right. Medal may come or not, that is another story, but we must give our best."

A Proud Moment: Flagbearer At The Asian Games

The 24-year-old double Olympic medallist shooter has been named as one of the two flag bearers of the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony on Saturday.

She made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first athlete from Independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games by clinching bronze in individual and mixed team 10m air pistol events.

"When I came to know of this (being chosen as one of the flagbearers), I had flashbacks of my earlier days. When I started, I new never thought I would reach this far one day. It's definitely feeling proud and honoured.

"I was just 16 years when I competed in the Asian Games in 2018. This is my third Asian Games. I was in Palembang (Indonesia) in 2018 and so could not attend the ceremony."

Flagbearer Selection And Past Experiences

She said her late coach Jaspal Rana allowed her to take part in opening ceremonies of multi-sport events only if she is going to be a flagbearer.

"The first time I attended the opening ceremony was in the Commonwealth Games and I was like if I am the flagbearer I will attend because my (then) coach Jaspal (Rana) sir said he will allow me attend the ceremony if I am the flagbearer, otherwise not. Since our matches usually start just a day after opening ceremony, it becomes hectic for us.

"So in opening ceremonies, I am either a flagbearer or I watch the ceremony on television."

Change In Flagbearer Line-up

Earlier in the day, seasoned kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat replaced Tajinderpal Singh Toor as the other flag-bearer as the celebrated shot-putter does not have the ceremonial kit in his luggage, which will prevent him from attending the gala event.