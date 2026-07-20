Bhaker, Kusale Spearhead India's Challenge At ISSF World Cup In China

India's elite shooting contingent, featuring Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale, is set to compete for top honours at the prestigious ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou across various rifle, pistol, and shotgun events.

IMAGE: Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker in the women's 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, China. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India fields a strong contingent, including Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale, at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou.

The team comprises leading Indian shooters like Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Esha Singh, and Elavenil Valarivan.

Indian athletes will compete across various disciplines: rifle, pistol, and shotgun events.

Key events include 10m air rifle, 50m rifle 3 positions, 10m air pistol, 25m pistol, 25m rapid fire pistol, trap, and skeet.

Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale are among the two biggest names as a strong contingent represents India across individual and mixed team events in the ISSF World Cup starting in Hangzhou, China, from Wednesday.

The squad features several of India's leading shooters, including Bhaker and Kusale, alongside Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Esha Singh, Suruchi, Elavenil Valarivan, Sift Kaur Samra, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Anish Bhanwala, Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon and Olympian Anant Jeet Singh Naruka.

India's Rifle And Pistol Challenge

In the rifle events, Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Shahu Tushar Mane and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil will compete in the men's 10m air rifle, while Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Sakshi Sunil Padekar feature in the women's event.

The 50m rifle 3 positions line-up includes Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar and Rudrankksh in the men's competition, with Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K Vinod and Sift Kaur Samra in the women's event.

India's pistol challenge will be led by Suruchi, Sainyam and Esha Singh in the women's 10m air pistol, while Kedarling B Uchaganve, Kamaljeet and Aakash Bhardwaj will compete in the men's event.

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat have been selected for the women's 25m pistol, while Anish, Omkar Singh and Bhavesh Shekhawat will compete in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol.

Shotgun Events And Mixed Teams

In shotgun, Udavir Singh Jajee, Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Vivaan Kapoor will compete in men's trap, with Pragati Dubey, Kirti Gupta and Rajeshwari Kumari in the women's competition.

Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Parampal Singh Guron and Abhay Singh Sekhon make up the men's skeet line-up, while Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore and Yashasvi Rathore will represent India in women's skeet.

India will also field teams in the 10m air rifle mixed team, 10m air pistol mixed team and trap mixed team events. The competition programme begins on July 22, with the first medals decided in the 10m air pistol mixed team and men's 10m air rifle.

The World Cup will continue through July 28, when the final medals will be awarded in the 10m air rifle mixed team and trap mixed team events.