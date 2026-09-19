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Manu Bhaker Remembers Late Coach Jaspal Rana As Asian Games Flag-Bearer

By Ankit Shrestha Updated: September 19, 2026 18:05 IST 3 Minutes Read
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'It was indeed an emotional day without his presence by my side.'

Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat led the Indian contingent during the parade at the opening ceremony of 2026 Asian Games at Paloma Mizuho Stadium, Nagoya, on Saturday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker served as India's flag-bearer at the Asian Games opening ceremony, alongside Pawan Sehrawat.
  • Bhaker expressed deep emotion, missing her late coach Jaspal Rana, who passed away on June 11 at 49.
  • Rana was a pivotal figure in Bhaker's career, guiding her to two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
  • Rana had advised Bhaker to only attend opening ceremonies if she was a flag-bearer, making this occasion especially significant.

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker on Saturday said she missed her late coach Jaspal Rana during the Asian Games opening ceremony, making an already special occasion an emotional one as she carried the Indian flag alongside kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat.

"Missed Jaspal sir a lot today. It was indeed an emotional day without his presence by my side," Bhaker said after the ceremony in Nagoya.

 

Remembering Coach Jaspal Rana's Legacy

Rana, a celebrated shooter and coach, died on June 11 at the age of 49.

He played a key role in Bhaker's career and guided her to two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old shooter had earlier recalled how Rana's influence had shaped her approach to opening ceremonies at multi-sport events.

The legendary shooter-turned-coach had told once Bhaker that she could attend such ceremonies only if she was the flag-bearer, otherwise she should watch them on television, considering her competitions usually began soon after the opening ceremony.

Bhaker's Poignant Flag-Bearer Moment

Bhaker, who is competing in her third Asian Games, missed the opening ceremony at her first Games in 2018 as she was based in Palembang, away from the main athletes' village in Jakarta.

She later attended the 2018 Commonwealth Games ceremony and recalled Rana's advice to prioritise her competition.

That advice made Saturday's occasion particularly poignant as Bhaker herself walked out as one of India's flag-bearers at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

Bhaker, who is the only athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics, will now turn her attention to the shooting competition, where she is scheduled to compete in the women's 10m air pistol, women's 25m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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