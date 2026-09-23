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Asian Games: Manu Bhaker fires into 10m Air Pistol final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: September 23, 2026 08:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has showcased her prowess by qualifying for the women's 10m air pistol final at the Asian Games, boosting India's medal hopes in shooting.

Manu Bhaker

Photographs: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Key Points

  • Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker qualified for the women's 10m air pistol final at the Asian Games.
  • Bhaker secured her spot by finishing third in the qualification round with a score of 579.
  • India's Esha Singh and Suruchi Singh did not advance to the final in the same event.
  • The Indian women's 10m air rifle team narrowly missed a medal, finishing fourth.
  • India has accumulated five shooting medals (four silver, one bronze) at the Asian Games, but is yet to win a gold.

Double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker qualified for the women's 10m air pistol final after finishing third in the qualification round at the Asian Games here on Wednesday. Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, shot 579 to finish third, while Esha Singh ended 15th with 572 and missed out on a place in the final. Suruchi Singh finished 26th with a score of 568.

India's Medal Tally In Shooting

India also missed out on a medal to Vietnam in the 10m air rifle women's team event, finishing fourth on the basis of inner 10s after both teams were tied on 1719. India have so far collected five shooting medals -- four silver and a bronze -- but the elusive gold has remained out of reach.

 
 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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