Manu Bhaker's Asian Games Challenge: Fifth Place In 10m Air Pistol

Double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker's fifth-place finish in the women's 10m air pistol individual event highlights India's ongoing quest for gold at the Asian Games, despite securing seven shooting medals so far.

Photographs: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Key Points Manu Bhaker finished fifth in the individual women's 10m air pistol event at the Asian Games.

India's women's 10m air pistol team narrowly missed a bronze medal, placing fourth due to a lower inner 10s count.

Bhaker, a double Olympic medallist, will compete next in the 25m pistol event as the defending champion.

Other Indian participants, Esha Singh and Suruchi Singh, did not qualify for the final.

India has accumulated seven shooting medals (four silver, three bronze) at the Asian Games, but is yet to win a gold.

Double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker ended fifth in the individual competition as India finished without a medal in the women's 10m air pistol event, missing the team bronze narrowly at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Bhaker ended fifth with a score of 181.1 after having qualified third for the final with a total of 579. The 24-year-old, who won the individual bronze in this event at the Paris Olympics in addition to her mixed team bronze, will next be seen in the 25m pistol event where she is the defending champion.

Indian Shooters' Performance At Asian Games

Among other Indians, Esha Singh ended 15th with a score of 572 in the qualification and missed out on a place in the final. Suruchi Singh finished 26th with a score of 568.

India missed out on a medal to Vietnam in the team event, finishing fourth on account of a lower inner 10s count after both teams were tied on 1719. India have so far collected seven shooting medals -- four silver and three bronze -- but gold has remained out of reach.