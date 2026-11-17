Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has secured a prestigious position on the International Shooting Sport Federation's (ISSF) Athletes Committee for the 2026-2030 term, aiming to champion shooter welfare and sport development.

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker

Key Points Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has been elected to the ISSF Athletes Committee for the 2026-2030 term.

She was among 10 candidates who contested for two elected positions representing her discipline.

Bhaker's vision includes strengthening the sport and creating a supportive environment for shooters worldwide.

Her key priorities include retaining the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event in the Olympic programme and seeking better prize money at ISSF World Cups.

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra previously served on the ISSF Athletes Committee from 2010 to 2020, including as its chairperson.

Double Olympic medallist and pistol shooter Manu Bhaker has been elected to the International Shooting Sport Federation's (ISSF) Athletes Committee for the 2026-2030 term.

Manu Bhaker's Vision And Priorities

Bhaker was among 10 candidates who contested for two elected positions representing the discipline.

During her nomination earlier this month, Bhaker had outlined an athlete-centric vision, focusing on strengthening the sport and creating a more supportive, sustainable and progressive environment for shooters worldwide.

Her key priorities included pushing for retaining of the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event in the Olympic programme and securing its long-term future, besides seeking better prize money at ISSF World Cups.

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra served on the ISSF Athletes Committee from 2010 to 2020, including as its chairperson from 2014 to 2018, becoming the first Indian to hold that position.

Bindra was later honoured with the ISSF Blue Cross in recognition of his contribution to the sport.